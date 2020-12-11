Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were named “Person of the year” according to Time magazine

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who was elected, according to preliminary data, President and Vice President of the United States, were named “Person of the Year-2020” by Time magazine.

In addition to Biden, the previously published shortlist of the publication included the current president Donald Trump, the chief infectious diseases specialist of the United States Anthony Fauci, along with medical professionals, and the “Movement for Racial Justice,” which began in the United States after the death of an African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis when police detained him.

Singer Bruce Springsteen introduced the new holders of the title in a special video posted on the publication’s Twitter.

In 2019, Swedish 16-year-old eco-activist Greta Thunberg was named “Person of the Year” by Time.