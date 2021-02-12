Jodie Turner-Smith first appeared as Anne Boleyn

Variety has shared the first official footage from the three-episode historical thriller “Anne Boleyn”, in which the star of the crime drama “Queen and Slim” and the upcoming spin-off “The Witcher: Origins of Blood” Jodie Turner-Smith played the leading role. As part of the project, the creators took some creative liberties so that the dark-skinned actress could embody a famous historical personality of another race.

The story is centred on the last months of the second wife of King Henry VIII of England and Anne’s struggle with the patriarchal foundations of the Tudor era. The heroine will try to ensure a bright future for her daughter, face a series of intrigues, and realize that she cannot give birth to an heir to the ruler.

The series’s cast includes Barry Ward, Paapa Essiedu, Jamal Westman, Talissa Teixeira and Amanda Burton. Lincy Miller directs all episodes, and Eve Hedderwick Turner developed the script.

The filming of the show took place in West Yorkshire and has already been fully completed. Anne Boleyn will premiere later this year on Channel 5, UK. The production is involving Fable Pictures and Sony Pictures Television.