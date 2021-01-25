Jim Carrey said goodbye to Melania Trump with a tough caricature

Canadian-American actor, comedian and producer Jim Carrey decided to conduct the outgoing “worst first lady” with a brutal animated caricature that ends with the words “Thank you for nothing.”

In one of the latest publications on Twitter, the actor posted an unflattering cartoon portrait of the former first lady of the United States, in whose signature he says goodbye to her. Also in the message slipped a hint that Melania could soon become Trump’s “third ex-wife”.

The rest took the side of the new US President Joe Biden, who took over, as they considered it disrespectful that the Trump couple refused to attend the inauguration of the 46th head of state.

By the way, this is not the first time that Jim Carrey has expressed his attitude towards government officials in the form of cartoons. So, on the day of the pogrom in the Capitol, the actor shared Trump’s image, portrayed as an “evil killer clown”, and criticized him for trying to “kill the truth and use ignorance as a weapon.”