Jessica Simpson will release a documentary series based on her memoir

On the eve of representatives of streaming service, Amazon Studios announced a team with 40-year-old Jessica Simpson to create a documentary series. The script of the tape will be based on her memoir – the bestseller “Open Book”.

“I am honoured to partner with Amazon Studios to bring my story to life on screen. I am a big fan of television, and many of my favourite shows are broadcast on Amazon, so this unprecedented collaboration is a dream for me, ”the actress and singer admitted.

Simpson added that she is aware of how parts of her life can help other people find an answer, and she hopes to continue her mission of “inspiring others to go through the fear and become even stronger.”

Based on the synopsis of the platform, “a multi-part documentary series should include vivid and intimate, previously unseen personal footage filmed over the past decade, exploring the ups and downs of Simpson’s life, including her singing career, the path to sobriety, starting a family and developing a billion-dollar business. “. Jessica herself will also act as the executive producer of the tape.

Amazon Studios is a well-known streaming service. One of his projects – the series “The Boys” has become the most popular multi-part film this year. The release of the Lord of the Rings tape was also announced on the platform.