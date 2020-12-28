Jessica Simpson delighted the social network with a fit body

Jessica Simpson showed on her Instagram page how and with whom she celebrated Christmas. The 40-year-old actress said that she had a family holiday with her husband Eric Johnson and three children. The couple has 7-year-old son Ace Knuth, 8-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew and daughter Birdie Mae, who is one and a half years old.

In the new photo, Jessica appeared in front of fans in knitted pyjamas with a Christmas pattern in red and white tones. The star also wears sweatpants, lowered to her knees, and a knitted red hat on her head.

“I thought that Eric was photographing me from above the waist,” the star explained her appearance.

It is worth noting that Jessica Simpson’s family is pleased about the coming Christmas, as they recently had to go through several illnesses and injuries. For ten days, the actress and her family members suffered from high fever and cough – the consequences of a concussion.