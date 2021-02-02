Jessica Biel showed touching pictures with Justin Timberlake on his birthday

On January 31, the ex-soloist ‘N Sync turned 40! Justin Timberlake celebrated his anniversary with his closest people – wife Jessica Biel and little sons, 5-year-old Silas and baby Phineas. The actress congratulated her husband not only personally, but also on social networks. On Instagram, she published a series of pictures from her personal archive and left a touching message to her lover.

“There is no one with whom I would be happier, with whom I would laugh more, feel more sharply and have more shared memories. Today is your day, baby. I wish you the most creative and eventful year. Happy 40th birthday, my love, “Jessica wrote.

A year ago, things were not so smooth in Timberlake and Bill’s relationship. Recall that at the end of 2019, the actor was noticed at a party in his colleague’s company in the film “Palmer”, Alisha Wainwright. The stars’ communication was not friendly, so the network immediately started talking about a possible romance. After harsh criticism, Justin publicly apologized to his wife, and she forgave him.