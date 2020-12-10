Jessica Alba surprised fans with her grown daughter in a dance video

Now her daughter Honor is 12 years old. She is already showing the same activity as her star mother at this age. Alba recently posted a festive video on her Instagram account where she showed how she was dancing with her grown daughter. Both celebrities were in their pyjamas by the Christmas tree.

The duet of mother and daughter took place to the song What We Doin ‘by City Girls. Jessica’s video caption reads: “This is how we do #holidayvibes.”

In the background, the youngest son of the actress Hayes Warner flashed in the frame. He was fiddling around the Christmas tree. The video showed the atmosphere of comfort and harmony in a star family.

Recall that Jessica Alba has been married to Cash Warren since 2008. The spouses have three children together: two daughters – twelve and nine years old – and a son, who is only three years old. The eldest daughter Honor has long amazed fans with her physical form. Many say the teen looks like Jessica’s younger sister.

In 2011, Alba opened the consumer goods company The Honest Company to make non-toxic products. In 2014, the value of the company was already more than one billion dollars. In 2015, a photo of Jessica appeared on the cover of one of the issues of Forbes magazine.