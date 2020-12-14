Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner and Gwyneth Paltrow at a charity event in Los Angeles

Yesterday in Los Angeles, another action was held by the non-profit charitable organization Baby2Baby, which provides assistance to disadvantaged families with children in disaster areas across the country. This time, it was organized to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday morning, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow and many other star moms put aside all their affairs for charity. Together they distributed baby diapers, warm jackets, blankets, food, masks, toys, household chemicals and other things that many poor families with children need on the eve of the New Year holidays.

All things Hollywood celebrities transferred to people directly through the windows of their cars in order to minimize contact and reduce the risks of coronavirus. Alba, Paltrow, Garner and others also observed the necessary safety measures: they were wearing protective masks and disposable gloves.

It was an amazing day when the faces of parents and their children were beaming with happiness! It was so nice to bring joy and a festive mood to families who need it more than others, ”Jessica Alba shared her impressions of the action.

A similar initiative was organized by Baby2Baby on the eve of Halloween. Then world celebrities also took part in the action: among them, for example, Ellen Pompeo was noticed. And in August, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took part in another similar action.