Jeremy Lin signs with Golden State Warriors

2019 NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors, point guard Jeremy Lin has signed with the Golden State Warriors, columnist Shams Charania reported on his Twitter page.

Lin is expected to play at the Californians’ G-League farm club initially. Jeremy returns to the NBA after a one-year hiatus. Last season, he spent in the Chinese Basketball Association, where he defended the Beijing Ducks. As part of the team, Lin averaged 22.7 points, collected 5.7 rebounds, made 5.6 assists and performed 1.8 steals.

Note that Lin spent 9 seasons in the NBA. In the regular championships, he has 480 matches. In them, he scored 11.6 points, collected 2.8 rebounds and made 4.3 assists. He started his NBA career with the Golden State.