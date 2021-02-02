American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez will star in the upcoming action movie “Mother” of the streaming platform Netflix, Deadline reports.

According to the publication, Lopez will also produce this project. Will direct the film by Niki Karo, who created Mulan, Riding Whale, Northern Country and other films. The script was written by Misha Green, known for her work on the horror series Lovecraft Country.

It is known that the actress will play the role of a mercenary who has been hiding from enemies for a long time. But she will have to come out of hiding to protect her daughter, whom she abandoned many years ago.

Deadline emphasizes that “Mother” will be created in the spirit of Luc Besson’s drama “Leon” with Jean Reno and Natalie Portman in the lead roles.

This isn’t Jennifer Lopez’s only collaboration with Netflix. Earlier it was announced that she got the lead role in the adaptation of Isabella Maldonado’s novel The Cipher.