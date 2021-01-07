Jennifer Lopez showed her body in a swimsuit. Photo!

The figure of Jennifer Lopez will be the envy of almost any girl. At 51, the singer is actively involved in sports and eats right, so she has rounded buttocks, a toned waist and well-toned legs. The singer does not hide the merits of her body and regularly shows it on Instagram.

This time, Jay Lo posted a hotshot in a swimsuit. “Beach buttocks” – the singer laconically signed under the new picture. As a complement to the beach looks, she chose a Panama hat from her favourite brand Christian Dior. By the way, more recently, Lopez appeared in the total look of the French fashion house.

The star spends New Year’s holidays on the ocean with his family. True, where exactly Jennifer is resting, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their children is unknown. The singer does not geotag her on Instagram, but fans are confident that she is located in the Caribbean.