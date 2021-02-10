Jennifer Lopez showed an ultra-short haircut

51-year-old Jennifer Lopez became the new main character of the March issue of American Allure. In the pictures from the photoshoot that graced the magazine’s pages, Jennifer for the first time in a long time appeared with an ultra-short haircut: the star usually experiments with length using false strands.

Jennifer also gave extensive interviews to the editors on various topics. In particular, Lopez recalled how at the very beginning of her career, as the owner of curvaceous forms, she broke the stereotype that only skinny girls should perform on stage.

When I started my career, it was a strange time when everyone had to be as thin as sticks. It was something like, “Okay, you are not like that. How do you feel after that?” Then I answered: “I feel great!” – remembered Lopez.

Jennifer also talked about exactly how her quarantine went in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The star admitted that she was glad to finally spend a lot of time with her 45-year-old fiancé Alex Rodriguez, her 12-year-old twins and lover’s daughters from her first marriage.

We played baseball and drew together. Usually, we do not do such things, but here we decided to take advantage of the opportunity provided. This time was right for the family. We had to work on ourselves, do therapy. I think all this had a positive effect on our relationship, – said J. Lo.

The star also said that during the period of self-isolation. However, she did not stop playing sports, she often broke her diet and lay on the couch with a bag of chips: according to Lopez, the main thing in this matter is to be able to stop in time and not turn such cheat meals into a habit.

In a frank conversation, Jennifer also once again recalled that she and Alex Rodriguez had to postpone their wedding several times due to the pandemic. At the same time, Lopez concluded that the celebration had not yet taken place, because, apparently, the right time had not finally come.