Jennifer Lopez shared new photos from her vacation with fiance Alex Rodriguez

While most of the stars continue to spend their January holidays in various resorts worldwide, 51-year-old Jennifer Lopez has already started work. The other day, the star returned home to the United States after a vacation in the tropical Turks and Caicos Islands. She had fun with her 45-year-old fiancé Alex Rodriguez and other family members.

Now the singer can only remember the sunny days spent on the Atlantic coast. Jen indulged in nostalgia yesterday, publishing a series of new shots: in the first photo, Lopez poses in an emerald one-piece swimsuit, standing on a surfboard, and in the second she appears wrapped in a voluminous coat with a floral print from The North Face brand.

In her stories, Lopez confirmed that she is already in full swing in her native America: now the star is actively promoting the line of her beauty products JLo Beauty and attends all related official events.

Her lover also helps to promote the cosmetics brand Lopez: he publishes videos in his stories and feeds that tells about the benefits of beauty products made by his bride. He also actively posted photos from their recent holiday on the islands. In one of these pictures, the couple poses with baseball player Nick Silva, Rodriguez’s nephew, who accompanied the couple on vacation.

By the way, even on vacation, Jennifer Lopez did not forget to keep fit and regularly went to the gym. The singer performed a whole range of complex exercises, then changed into a swimsuit and went to the beach, where she indulged in meditation on the coast.