Jennifer Lopez said she is not going to marry Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez, in a new interview on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM, talked about her relationship with fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The singer admitted that they are in no hurry to sign and, perhaps, like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, live together for 37 years and not get married.

“We talked a lot about the wedding, but we were both already married. And what does this mean for us? The conversation always comes down to the question: do you want to get married as soon as possible? No, because we have nowhere to rush, ”the performer shared.

Lopez noted that they still planned to celebrate in the summer of 2020. However, in March, they realized that their ceremony would not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple dreamed of a wedding in Italy, but there, as everyone remembers, was the most difficult epidemiological situation.

“We had to cancel the wedding after losing a lot of money. And after a few months, we tried to get married again. But I thought, “No, it’s still not the right time.” All this disappoints me, ” said Jennifer.

We will remind, Alex Rodriguez proposed to Jennifer Lopez in March 2019 on the ocean coast in the Bahamas. The couple shared the joyful event on social networks, first publishing a photo of the singer’s ring, and then the engagement footage.