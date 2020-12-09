Jennifer Lopez in a new look on shopping in New York

51-year-old Jennifer Lopez also started Christmas chores. Yesterday the singer took some time to shop and went to fashion boutiques in New York. In public, the celebrity appeared in high spirits, and she really had a reason for joy.

Jay Lo told her fans on Instagram that the first limited edition of cosmetics she released recently was sold out. However, Jennifer reassured everyone who turned out to be not such a quick buyer, because it is already possible to pre-order for the next edition.

In a recent interview, Jay Lo admitted that due to the coronavirus pandemic she had already twice postponed her wedding to Alex Rodriguez. Still, it seems that the celebrity is calm about this.

“I feel that a big and noisy wedding is not a priority for us right now. We live and enjoy each other”, she said.