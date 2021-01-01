Jennifer Lopez changed her image for a new video

Jennifer Lopez, 51, dyed her hair an unusual colour and surprised fans. The portal Page Six drew attention to the corresponding picture.

In the photo posted on her Instagram page by stylist Mariel Hann, the singer was captured with purple-pink hair in a silver futuristic dress with a neckline. Her look was complemented by lilac eyeshadow and light pink lipstick. It is known that Lopez temporarily changed her image for the filming of a new music video.