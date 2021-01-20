Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett on the set of Don’t Look Up in Boston

Despite the coronavirus, the film industry is slowly getting back on track. In Boston, the film “Don’t Look Up” is now in full swing, the cast of which is imposing. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Timothy Chalamet and other Hollywood stars. Yesterday the paparazzi filmed the first three at work.

The film is directed, written and produced by Adam McKay.

“Don’t Look Up” is his Netflix project. The film will tell the story of two scientists played by Lawrence and DiCaprio. According to the script, they learn that a meteorite will fall on Earth in six months. The heroes decide to go on a press tour to warn people about the danger, but no one believes their words.

While the release date of the picture, the shooting will last at least until mid-February, is unknown. But if everything goes according to plan, the audience will be able to evaluate the new film with famous actors this year.