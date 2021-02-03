Jennifer Garner supports Ben Affleck after breaking up with Ana de Armas

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have been married for 10 years. The couple broke up in 2015 and officially divorced in 2018, raising three children together.

After breaking up with Garner, Affleck had several novels, the last of which was an affair with Ana de Armas. The couple stayed together for about a year, and last month, unexpectedly for fans, broke up.

According to an ET magazine source, Ben’s ex-wife supports him after breaking up with de Armas.

“Ben is happy, healthy and feels good after breaking up with Ana. His friends and Jennifer Garner support him. Affleck’s relatives are sure that his relationship with de Armas is over, ”the source said.

According to him, Ben now has a lot of time for family and friends. “He decided to take care of himself and spend more time with the children. But he still keeps in touch with Ana. Who knows how this will all turn out in the future, ”said the insider.

Another source previously told ET that Ben and Ana’s breakup was mutual because “their relationship didn’t go the way they both wanted.” “They love and respect each other, but it’s time for them to move on. Ben chose to be a father. He and Ana are just at different stages of life now, ” the source said.

During his relationship with Garner, Ben struggled with a drinking addiction, which, according to him, caused conflicts with his wife. In an interview, Affleck repeatedly spoke with remorse about breaking up with Jennifer, called divorce from her “the greatest regret in life” and admitted that he felt guilty for his behaviour.