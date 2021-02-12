Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Justin Theroux wished her a happy birthday

Jennifer Aniston has maintained excellent relations with her former lovers and continues to communicate and see almost all of them even after parting. Yesterday, the actress celebrated her birthday – she turned 52, and among those who congratulated the birthday girl was her 49-year-old ex-husband Justin Theroux. He shared a photo of Jen on Instagram and wished her a happy birthday.

In his short message, he also confessed his love for her, using the smiley in the form of a heart, and once again addressed her not by name, but by the nickname with the letter B, which he never fully declassified.

Aniston was also congratulated on social networks by her colleagues and friends Courtney Cox and Reese Witherspoon. The star of the series “Friends” shared archival pictures with the hero of the occasion and admitted that she no longer remembers how long they have known each other.

Happy Birthday, Jenny Louise! We’ve known each other for so long that I don’t even remember why I call you that. I love you! – she wrote.

With whom Aniston is currently working on the second season of The Morning Show, Witherspoon admitted that it is a great joy for her to laugh and work with Jennifer every day.

We always manage to find time to talk and laugh about any topic. And this is just one of the reasons I am so lucky that I know you not only on the screen but also beyond it. Congratulations, my funny, loving and talented friend, Reese wrote.

But whether Jen congratulated her ex-husband Brad Pitt on her birthday is unknown – the actor is not on social networks. However, since a warm relationship has been established between them in the past few years, he probably did not forget his ex-wife’s birthday.