Jennifer Aniston supports Jason Sudeikis after breaking up with Olivia Wilde

According to insiders, after the breakup of 36-year-old Olivia Wilde and 45-year-old Jason Sudeikis, 51-year-old Jennifer Aniston offered her support to the actor. The two are said to be in regular contact now, and Jen gives Jason advice on coping with his personal experiences and starting a new phase in his life as a single man.

She was in real support for him throughout this nightmare. They talk and text every day. Jen shared with him her ways to help him cope with experiences such as meditation and yoga and encouraged him and invited him to zoom parties where he could be distracted, insiders say.

Aniston knows well what a public breakup is: in 2005 she broke up with Brad Pitt, who left her for Angelina Jolie, and this was actively discussed in the media. So she has some experience in this matter.

Sources also said that Jennifer has always admired Jason’s personality and considers him a wonderful guy “who deserves so much better.”

Close communication between the couple, according to insiders, can lead to their romance. This is exactly the type of guy she would like. They are perfect for each other, and now Jen is ready for a new relationship, – they think.

Recall that Wilde and Sudeikis broke up a year ago, but this became known only at the end of last year. The lovers were together for eight years. During their relationship, they had two children: in 2014, their son Otis was born, and in 2016, their daughter Daisy.

After breaking up with Jason, Olivia has already found happiness in her personal life and began dating 26-year-old musician Harry Styles. At first, they did not advertise their relationship, and when Sudeikis found out about the ex-bride’s new romance, he, according to sources, was depressed.