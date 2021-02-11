Jennifer Aniston on the set of “The Morning Show” second season: new photos

Jennifer Aniston, 51, is finally back to work after being quarantined over the coronavirus pandemic. Yesterday, the actress was spotted on the second season of “The Morning Show”, which are taking place these days in Los Angeles. Aniston’s co-star Reese Witherspoon was also on the set that day.

During the shooting day, Jennifer Aniston changed several outfits: first, she appeared in the frame in a light grey suit made from a pencil skirt and an elongated jacket, and by the evening she changed into a long beige coat of a classic cut. The entire work process was carried out in strict accordance with safety standards: in between takes, Jennifer wore a protective visor on her face.

Aniston’s other celebrity friends were also enthusiastic about the news: Courtney Cox, Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and many others.

Recall that the second season of “The Morning Show” began in November 2019, and filming began in February 2020. However, in mid-March, the Apple TV + platform was forced to suspend work on the series due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following its first season, The Morning Show was nominated for a Golden Globe and won the SAG Awards and the Critics’ Choice Television Award.