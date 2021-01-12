Jeff Monson announced his retirement

Mixed martial artist (MMA) Jeff Monson retired from his professional career, Mixedmartialarts.com reports.

The athlete said that during training, he received a complete rupture of the tendon. It will take about a year to recover from an injury. Monson thanked the fans for their support and noted that he was leaving the sport with a heavy heart. He added that he considers himself a happy person.

During his career, the fighter spent 88 fights, of which 61 were victories and 26 defeats, another fight ended in a draw.