Jeff Monson announced his retirement

BY Sam Smith 34 Views
Mixed martial artist (MMA) Jeff Monson retired from his professional career, Mixedmartialarts.com reports.

The athlete said that during training, he received a complete rupture of the tendon. It will take about a year to recover from an injury. Monson thanked the fans for their support and noted that he was leaving the sport with a heavy heart. He added that he considers himself a happy person.

During his career, the fighter spent 88 fights, of which 61 were victories and 26 defeats, another fight ended in a draw.

