Jeff Bezos demanded almost two million dollars from the brother of his beloved

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is seeking $ 1.7 million in compensation from Michael Sanchez, the brother of the billionaire’s beloved, for legal costs connected with the leakage of information about his personal life, Bloomberg reported.

Sanchez’s lawyer Tom Warren called the demand “indecent and even absurd.”

In January 2019, it became known about Bezos and his wife Mackenzie’s divorce after 25 years of marriage. The media reported that the billionaire became aware of the journalistic “investigation” of the National Enquirer tabloid, which caught the Amazon owner of a romantic relationship with the former TV presenter, 49-year-old Lauren Sanchez. According to the tabloid itself, his representatives contacted Bezos and reported on the dossier collected on him just 48 hours before the divorce’s public announcement.

After the scandal, Bezos hired private detectives to investigate the leak of information about his personal life. He later claimed that the tabloid publisher American Media Inc (AMI), led by David Pecker, threatened to publish the photographs that Bezos himself had sent to Sanchez.

As the Wall Street Journal later clarified, the National Enquirer tabloid paid the brother of Bezos’s beloved $ 200,000 for the billionaire’s frank correspondence.