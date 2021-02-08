Jason Statham’s beloved touched the fans with the face of their three-year-old son

British supermodel and Victoria’s Secret angel Rosie Huntington returned to live in the UK with her beloved Jason Statham and 3-year-old son Jack. Soon after returning to her homeland, she began to delight fans with photographs of her child.

The model showed Jack sitting inside her The North Face x Gucci beige puffer jacket in a recent Instagram shot. From under the branded clothes that Rosie had put on the sofa, only the boy’s eyes and the nose’s tip were visible. It was noticeable that he liked this “game of hiding and sought”.

Fans immediately bombarded Huntington’s post with comments that touched the boy. Some were surprised at his mischievous look, others thanked him for the cute photos, asking him to upload such frames as often as possible.

Recall that Rosie announced her decision to move from America back to England last year. She sold a mansion in Malibu and invested in real estate in London. The model purchased the seven-bedroom mansion for £ 5 million. It is currently undergoing renovations and will later become Rosie and Jason’s main home.

Also, the couple invested in a three-bedroom townhouse in Chelsea. According to rumours, this property will be rented out. A further £ 2.5 million has been invested in a penthouse in the exclusive Chelsea Harbor complex on the Thames banks, which offers magnificent views of the city centre and the river.

“Rosie and Jason loved Los Angeles, but as the saying goes, home is where the heart is. They knew it was time to go back, especially since they started thinking about school for Jack, ”– insiders told The Mail.