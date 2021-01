Gamer Jarod Nandin, famous for his cosplay of one of the characters in the animated series “South Park,” died after contracting COVID-19. The portal TMZ writes this.

The man died on January 3 and was admitted to the hospital in mid-December. He was 40 years old.

Jarod is known in the community under the nickname NWBZPWNR and became popular after appearing at one of the events in 2013 in the image of a lazy gamer from the animated series “South Park.”