Jared Leto May Join Pirates of the Caribbean

Jared Leto may play in the Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off. According to media reports, the actor wants to work again with Margot Robbie, with whom they starred in David Eyre’s Suicide Squad.

There is no official confirmation of Jared Leto’s participation in the new movie in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise yet. According to We Got This Covered source Daniel Richman, the actor is currently talking with Margot Robbie.

“Leto and Robbie stayed close after Suicide Squad and want to team up again,” says a tabloid insider. – The Oscar winner intends to increase his presence in the world of blockbusters. Just imagine an eccentric, hedonistic and bohemian image, a pirate living under the sun in a lonely bay. “

In November 2020, Robbie confirmed in an interview with Collider that she would be playing in the Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off. She promised that there would be a lot of “feminine energy” in the film.

“Actually, it’s too early to talk about it … I’m not a film producer, so I don’t interfere with the script. I sit and wait for the result. I can say that I am happy that a key female character will appear in this world, ” the actress shared.

The script for the new tape will be written by Christina Hodson, who previously worked with Robbie on the film “Birds of Prey: The Fabulous Story of Harley Quinn.” It is expected that neither the plot nor the characters will be associated with past episodes of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which starred Johnny Depp.

We Got This Covered previously wrote that Robbie intends to recruit DC MCU star Gal Gadot to work on the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Insiders are confident that the actress will do everything possible to persuade her colleague to join the franchise since the latter “has played in productions with a lot of special effects and knows what kind of spectacle fans will enjoy.”

As you know, the Disney studio at the time decided to abandon cooperation with Depp due to lengthy litigation with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actress accused the performer of Jack Sparrow’s role of death threats, describing how he allegedly grabbed her by the throat, punched her in the face and shouted that he would kill her. Then the studio explained that it hopes to “breathe new life into the project,” but without the main star.