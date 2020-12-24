Japan wants to launch a wooden satellite

Kyoto University of Japan and Sumitomo Forestry are developing a wooden space satellite project.

According to Nikkei Asia, plans to create a satellite from a tree were announced at a ceremonial planting of seeds from which trees are to grow to make the spacecraft.

The tree does not block electromagnetic waves or the earth’s magnetic field. This allows devices such as antennas and orientation mechanisms to be placed inside the wooden satellite, allowing for simpler designs. In addition, when a wooden satellite leaves orbit and falls back to Earth, it completely burns up without emitting harmful substances into the atmosphere or showering the earth with debris.

As the developers explained, when a wooden satellite leaves orbit and begins to fall to the Earth, it will completely burn up in the dense layers of the atmosphere, without emitting harmful substances and not polluting the surface of the planet with debris.

Sumitomo Forestry is currently developing wood building materials that are highly resistant to weather conditions as well as temperature extremes and sun exposure.

The companies will explore all the challenges and possibilities of launching timber structures into space until March 2024.

The creators of the project hope to further develop technologies for using wood in extreme conditions in order to reduce the cost of production and minimize environmental damage.