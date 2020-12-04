Japan to ban fossil fuel vehicles by 2035

The Japanese authorities have said they will ban the sale of new gasoline vehicles for 15 years. For now, they plan to increase the share of low-emission vehicles.

Japan wants to ban the sale of new gasoline vehicles in 15 years. This government initiative is one of the steps towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Japan could announce this as early as next week, and they will also promote electric and hybrid vehicles with tax breaks.

Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide announced in October that Japan would be carbon neutral by 2050, prompting big companies to limit carbon emissions. Activists and the UN have well received the move, but Japan is still heavily dependent on fossil fuels, and the government has yet to provide details on how it will pursue it.

In the first phase, Japan will increase the share of low-emission vehicles (hybrid and electric) sold to 50-70% by 2030. Now, this figure is about 40%.

Other countries have also announced reductions in emissions. For example, by 2035, all passenger cars will have zero emissions. In the meantime, the UK has set a more ambitious target of banning the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2030.

The Japanese Ministry of Economy and Trade has yet to comment on the changes.