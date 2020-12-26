Japan banned entry to the country due to coronavirus

The Japanese government is banning entry to the country due to the spread of the “British” strain of coronavirus, Kyodo News Agency reports.

The restriction will take effect from Monday, December 28, until the end of January 2021. The ban will apply only to non-resident foreign citizens.

For Japanese and foreigners with a residence permit, exemptions for passing a two-week quarantine after short-term business trips outside the country will be canceled.

Japan closed its borders in February, and only certain categories of foreigners could enter there – only if the quarantine were observed.

In mid-December, the head of the Ministry of Health of the United Kingdom, Matt Hancock, announced a new version of COVID-19. According to the Minister, the situation with the virus in the country “got out of control” of the authorities.

Experts say that this strain can be 70% more contagious than usual and spreads much faster. At the same time, there is no reason to believe that the new SARS-CoV-2 mutation is more deadly.

Many states have already suspended or restricted transport links with the United Kingdom.