Japan approves coronavirus vaccine Pfizer

According to the Kyodo news agency, the Ministry of Health of Japan has officially approved the use of a vaccine against coronavirus from the American Pfizer. Thus, the American company became the first to receive a corresponding permit in Japan.

Earlier this week, the use of the Pfizer vaccine was approved by an expert panel of the Japanese Ministry of Health. Simultaneously, the head of the department, Norihisa Tamura, said that the vaccine would be used for people over 16 years old; two doses will be administered at intervals of three weeks.

The first batch of the American company’s coronavirus vaccine arrived in Japan on Friday morning. As reported by the Kyodo news agency, the vaccine’s batch produced in the EU contained about 400 thousand doses and was delivered to Tokyo’s Narita airport from Brussels.

Since February 17, Japan plans to start vaccinating about 20 thousand medical workers. Kyodo agency clarifies that the first to receive the vaccine will be the medical staff who agreed to participate in the study on possible side effects. It is expected that the vaccination will begin at a medical facility in Tokyo, and only then will it be distributed throughout the country.

Later in March, about 3.7 million health care workers across the country are expected to receive the vaccine. After that, in April, it is planned to vaccinate people over 65 years of age (approximately 36 million people). There is no consensus yet in the Government regarding the vaccination of younger age groups without serious diseases. The dates May-June are called.

This week, Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura announced a shortage in the country in Japan of special syringes for the Pfizer vaccine, which allows you to take the vaccine for six doses from one ampoule. Using Japanese needles, one ampoule will only be enough for five doses, which means that instead of 72 million people, only about 60 million people will be vaccinated with the vaccine ordered by Japan from this pharmaceutical company.