Japan announced its intention to develop relations with neighboring countries

The Japanese government hopes to build stable relations with neighboring countries, including Russia and China. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga stated this at a press conference in Tokyo on Monday.

“We intend to continue building stable relations with neighboring countries, including Russia and China,” he said. Meanwhile, Suga also pointed out the importance of the alliance with the US for his government.

Since the middle of the last century, Moscow and Tokyo have been intermittently negotiating a peace agreement following the Second World War. The main obstacle to its conclusion was the question of belonging to the Kuril Ridge’s southern part. In 1945, the entire archipelago was incorporated into the Soviet Union. Still, the Japanese side disputes the ownership of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and a group of now uninhabited islands, which in Japan is called Habomai. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stressed that Russian sovereignty over them, which has an appropriate international legal form, is not subject to doubt.