Jamie Lee Curtis stuck popcorn in her ear instead of an earpiece

The 62-year-old actress joked on her Instagram about the quarantine situation caused by the coronavirus epidemic. The star of the film “Knives Out” shared a funny story with subscribers that happened to her while she was sitting at home in isolation.

“The quarantine has left a certain mark on my mental capacity,” said Jamie Lee Curtis.

The actress posted a selfie in which she posed with popcorn in her auricle and admitted that having become dull from sitting for a long time, she accidentally shoved popcorn into her ear, confusing it with wireless headphones.

“I put the earpiece in my ear and for a long time could not understand why I didn’t hear anything,” the performer of one of the leading roles in a series of films about Halloween admitted with a laugh.

The winner of the Golden Globe Award announced her participation in the film adaptation of the famous computer game Borderlands. The cast also included celebrities such as Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart. Curtis will play archaeologist Dr Patricia Tannis, who studies the culture and technology of the Indians. This character appears in all Borderlands games except Pre-Sequel.