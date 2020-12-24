Jamie Foxx named Jennifer Lopez the most beautiful woman

Recently 53-year-old Jamie Foxx, the famous comedian, singer and actor, was interviewed by Yahoo Entertainment, during which he told how he met Jennifer Lopez at the beginning of his television career.

In the early 90s, Jamie auditioned for the comedy show In Living Color in West Hollywood. There he met Jennifer, who was then at the beginning of her stellar journey and worked as a dancer on the show. To make a good impression on his future colleague, Fox began his acquaintance with J.Lo with a compliment.

“I remember as soon as I saw her, I went up to her and said: ‘Look, I have a girlfriend, and I’m not flirting, but you are one of the most beautiful women that I have seen.” We ended up becoming friends because we were both new to this show, ” Jamie said.

“Then I went up on stage, and the audience gave me a standing ovation. Keenan Ivory Wayans, Jim Carrey and David Alan Greer sat in the room. And the next day, they called me and said: “You will participate in the show In Living Color.” This was what I needed. I started working on the show and ended up becoming the eighth funniest comedian on the project, ” Fox boasted in an interview.

Jamie starred in In Living Color from 1991 to 1994 and appeared in 96 episodes of the show.