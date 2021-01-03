Jamie Dornan talks about how his daughters “saved him” in a pandemic

British actor, who starred in the film “Fifty Shades of Gray”, Jamie Dornan, in a recent interview on The Graham Norton Show, admitted that his daughters, who forced him to wear a dress and a wig, literally “saved him” during isolation.

This spring, a funny post appeared on the actor’s Instagram page. In the picture, he appeared in a red dress, gold shoes with massive heels and a blue wig with two ponytails. The signature said: “We exchanged outfits with our daughters. Meet Jenny, she’s cute. ”

Games with dressing up and the subsequent photo session entertained all Jamie’s household, as well as his fans on social networks. Jamie Dornan, 38, has three daughters: Dulcie (7), Elva (4) and one-year-old Alberta. In a conversation with Graham Norton, the actor admitted:

“Having children can make life difficult in many ways, but it can also save you in many ways. They distracted me from my daily worries during a pandemic. They dressed me up, and I’m glad about it! “

With his wife Amelia Warner, the star of Fifty Shades of Gray formalized the relationship in 2013. The couple did not disclose the details of their personal life for a long time, the fans of the actor learned about the birth of their second daughter only six months later from random pictures published on the Web. But now that the girls have grown up, a proud father often shares many funny moments that take place in the family.