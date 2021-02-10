Jamie Dornan chose between Dakota Johnson and Anastasia Steele

Jamie Dornan, who plays Christian Gray in Fifty Shades of Gray, was recently featured on the online comedy show Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz.

The host invited the actor to play a game where the guest is offered two options. One of the questions concerned his colleague in “50 Shades” Dakota Johnson. “Who would you like to be in an erotic book club – with Dakota or her heroine Anastasia Steele?” Horowitz asked.

Previously, a similar question, but about Dornan, was asked by Johnson when she was a guest on his broadcast. Dakota chose Jamie because he is “more fun than Christian Gray.” Horowitz told Jamie that his colleague had already answered this question.

“If she didn’t choose me, then I went to call her,” Dornan joked. Then the actor still answered the question. “I would choose Anastacia Steele,” he said and laughed. “No, I’m joking. Of course, Dakota. She’s pretty funny, loves all sorts of jokes. ” Dornan said that Johnson is one of those who like to play such games and offers them to colleagues herself.

After asking about Dakota, Josh asked Jamie a more tricky question and offered to choose: a mouthful of bees or one bee in ****. Dornan thought for a long time and at first decided to settle for a piece of bees, because “you can open your mouth, and they will fly away.” But Horowitz explained to him that there were a lot of bees in the mouth. Better then bee in ****, Jamie decided.