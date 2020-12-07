James Harden can’t train with Houston

Houston Rockets defender James Harden has been unable to join his team’s training, according to insider Mark Stein on his Twitter page. Rockets head coach Steven Silas said that Harden is not allowed to train with the team due to the NBA’s coronavirus protocol.

“I want to see him in the camp and I wish James to be an important part of everything we do,” Stein is quoted as saying.

According to the NBA coronavirus protocol, players were required to return to the club’s home city on November 28-30 for daily tests. Harden did not show up at the club’s location on time. Previously, James was seen in Atlanta at the celebration of the birthday of the famous rapper Lil Baby.