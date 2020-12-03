James Cameron demonstrates concept art of the underwater world from Avatar 2

Avatar producer John Landau has shared another behind-the-scenes image of the sequels. Pictured above, director James Cameron shows the cast of concepts for upcoming films.

In his accompanying commentary, Landau noted that the photo was taken during one of the rehearsals and it contains illustrations not only from the second part but also from other sequels. From the stars of the original 2009 super hit, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang and Joel Moore are in the frame.

The first chapter of Cameron’s large-scale family saga will tell in detail about the marine world of the mysterious planet Pandora, inhabited by countless extraordinary inhabitants. The action of “Avatar 2” will unfold several years after the denouement of the original tape, and the story itself will be devoted to the distant journey of Jake Sully (Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their children.

The rest of the cast of new films is occupied by Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Giovanni Ribisi, Jemaine Clement, David Thewlis, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco and Oona Chaplin.

The premiere of “Avatar 2” is scheduled for December 16, 2022, the third part of the Disney studio will be released on December 20, 2024, “Avatar 4” will hit theatres on December 18, 2026, and “Avatar 5” – December 22, 2028.