Ivanka Trump thought about starting a political career

The daughter and adviser to the current US President Donald Trump Ivanka can start her own political career after her father departs from the post of head of state, writes the Washington Post, citing sources close to the Trump family.

It is reported that Ivanka is seriously thinking about developing a political career by nominating for a political position or strengthening her influence in Republican circles. It is noted that the first daughter of the country evades a direct answer to whether she plans to run for President.

According to the publication, during her four years as an adviser to the US President, “the famous New Yorker with liberal views, from whom many expected to have a deterrent effect” on the current President, became an ardent defender of the program “Make America great again” and “a proud Republican, Trump supporter,” as she said in an interview with Fox News earlier this year.

“I think she makes an impression, and most people think she makes an impression, and if she wants to stay in politics, people will accept her with open arms. But staying involved in politics is not the same as running,” the former White House official said.

“I think she would like to be the first female President… I don’t think she was ever interested in fashion. Still, everything was seen in terms of getting as much power as possible in any way possible,” said Ivanka Trump’s former creative Director Marissa Velez Kraxberger.

Earlier, the current President is concerned that the Justice Department under the presidency of Joe Biden may try to punish Trump by targeting his three eldest children-Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump, as well as Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner.