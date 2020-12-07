It became known why Marc Gasol changed Toronto to Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers midfielder Mark Gasol has decided to leave the Toronto Raptors after the Canadian team refused to offer him a two-year contract, columnist Ian Bagley said.

The seasoned basketball player was reluctant to sign a one-year contract, while the Raptors management was not ready to offer him anything more. As a result, Gasol ended up in the Lakers, signing a two-year contract with the Californians on the terms of the veteran minimum. At the same time, Mark has no option in the agreement for the second season.

Recall that Marc Gasol is the 2019 NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors. The Spaniard was also claimed by the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Last season Gasol showed the following stats – 7.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Mark scored 42.7% of field goals and 38.5% of three-pointers.