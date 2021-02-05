It became known when the low-cost iPhone SE will be presented

Apple has no plans to release a new low-cost iPhone in 2021. Wccftech reports this with reference to JP Morgan analyst William Young.

The company is already working on the third generation of the iPhone SE, and suppliers prepare accessories for the smartphone components. However, Cupertino will not rush to release a new inexpensive smartphone and present it only in early 2022.

The exterior of the new SE will be made in the style of the iPhone XR, a smartphone introduced in 2018. Also, Apple expects to introduce another affordable smartphone, made based on the very popular iPhone 11.

The SE and the as-yet-unnamed iPhone will get the A14 Bionic chipset. The cost of mobile phones has not yet been disclosed.