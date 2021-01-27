It became known when Apple will release AirPods Pro 2

The well-known resource GSMArena, with reference to information from DigiTimes, told when Apple plans to release the second generation of AirPods Pro headphones.

According to reports, the headset will be presented in the first half of the year. Allegedly, Apple’s partners are already preparing for mass production. There are also plans to change the design of the headphones — they may lose their branded “legs.” And the new product will receive an improved W2 chip. Of course, the active noise reduction system will remain in the asset — it will also be improved.

Apple’s plans to bring the updated model to the market were discussed earlier. For example, this option was stated in a report by the Japanese blog MacOtarka. AirPods Pro 2, according to the sources of the blog, will debut in April. The estimated cost for the US market is also known — $ 249.