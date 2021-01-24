It became known what Trump is doing after leaving the White House

Former US leader Donald Trump spent his first weekend after the end of the presidential term playing golf, reports the Daily Mail.

According to media reports, Trump arrived at his golf club in West Palm Beach in Florida on the morning of last Friday, local time.

All-day Saturday, January 23, the former president spent for his favorite sports activity – during the game, he was wearing a red cap with the inscription: “Make America great again.”

On the way back to the Mar-a-Lago residence, Trump was greeted by supporters who held national flags and placards with the words: “Still my president!” and “Trump won.”