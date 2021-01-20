It became known what decrees Biden will sign on the first day of the presidency

US President-elect Joe Biden plans to sign several executive orders on his first day in office, including, for example, an order to stop building a wall with Mexico, return the US to the Paris Climate Agreement and cancel the withdrawal from the World Health Organization.

“President-elect Biden will take action – not only to reverse the serious damage done by the Trump administration but also to allow our country to move forward,” his team said in a statement.

The president will sign the executive orders almost immediately after taking the oath of office at the Capitol. The event is scheduled for January 20.

On Wednesday, Biden will announce an “immediate end” to the declaration of a state of emergency in the country, which was used “as a pretext” to finance the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico. The authorities will carefully examine the legality of the financing methods used and the contracts awarded and determine “the best way to redirect the funds that were allocated by the previous administration to finance the construction of the wall.”

Biden will also take steps to end the US withdrawal from WHO, which is “critical to coordinating the international response to COVID-19, improving preparedness for future epidemics and pandemics, and improving the health of all people.”

To combat COVID-19, Biden will sign an executive order creating a COVID-19 response coordinator position. The Coordinator will report directly to the President and will be responsible for coordinating all elements of the government’s COVID-19 response: the production, supply, and distribution of vaccines, tests, and protective equipment.

The president will also sign a document of accession to the Paris Agreement, and the United States will officially become a party to it again in 30 days.

Also, all agencies will be ordered to review all actions taken by the previous administration over the past four years that were “harmful to public health, harmful to the environment, not supported by the best available scientific evidence, or otherwise not in the national interest.” Among other things, the new administration will revoke the construction permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

The Keystone XL project involves constructing an oil pipeline with a length of 1.9 thousand kilometers and a capacity of more than 800 thousand barrels per day from the largest Canadian oil-producing province of Alberta to refineries on the Gulf coast. The construction of the pipeline is supported by the administration of the current US President Donald Trump.