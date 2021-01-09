It became known how Emma Stone’s lover proposed to her

The 32-year-old actress met her future husband in December 2016 on the show Saturday Night Live set: Dave McCary directed one of the sketches of the popular TV project.

For several years, Emma Stone kept her new romance a secret, but in January 2019 she went out with her boyfriend at the SAG Awards. In December of that year, the couple announced their engagement.McCary decided to ask his beloved the same question in the place where they met – at the NBC channel’s headquarters in Manhattan.

“Dave proposed at the 30 Rock office where they first met. There was no one there, and by all indications, it was very romantic, ”a source told Page Six.

Dave and Emma planned to get married in March; however, they changed their plans, like many other celebrity couples due to the pandemic. The celebrities became husband and wife in a secret ceremony in Los Angeles in September. Now the Oscar winner is preparing to become a mother for the first time.