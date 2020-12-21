It became known about the new consequences of coronavirus in women

British women who were ill with COVID-19 told about premature menopause after the disease, writes the Daily Mail.

From Somerset, Dawn Knight had the coronavirus in March when she returned from a trip to Thailand. The disease lasted for several weeks, and in addition to the usual symptoms, the 46-year-old woman did not have critical days.

“My symptoms of COVID-19 were so terrible and lasted for months, because of which I could hardly get up from the couch, so the lack of menstruation was the least of my problems,” the interlocutor of the publication admitted.

The symptoms of the disease lasted for several months. The woman felt weak, confused – the usual signs of “prolonged COVID-19”.

In June, she went to the doctor after she felt an exacerbation of symptoms — a rapid pulse and a fever in her hands and feet. A blood test showed that the patient’s reproductive hormones — estrogen, progesterone, and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) – were at “postmenopausal” levels.

The doctor stated that Dawn had gone through menopause. The woman was amazed, so she had no prerequisites for this.

A similar case was that of 47-year-old Anna Maria Grieve from Shotts. She had the coronavirus in March. Symptoms included coughing, difficulty breathing, and loss of taste and smell, and a month later, she didn’t get her period, even though she was pregnant just a year ago. At the same time, the symptoms of COVID-19 have persisted for several months.

“I have no choice but to accept the end of my fertility. But I didn’t have time to prepare,” the Briton said.

According to the founder of one of the Facebook communities of patients with coronavirus, Claire Hastie, women with COVID-19 had menstrual disorders worldwide.

Louise Newson, a general practitioner who specializes in women’s health issues, noted that symptoms of prolonged COVID-19, such as dizziness, fatigue, and confusion, are also characteristic of menopause, which may mean that there is a link between these phenomena.

“The most common group of people suffering from long-term COVID-19 is people in their 50s, so menopause or perimenopause may be their symptoms,” she said.

Newson notes the need to find out whether a virus causes these phenomena due to ovarian damage, a protective reaction of the body to a health threat, or menopause that occurred on time.