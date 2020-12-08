It became known about the condition of a cloned calf born in the spring

The state of the cloned calf, which was born in April this year in the framework of the Federal scientific center for animal husbandry – VIZ, named after academician L. K. Ernst, was told in the Ministry of Investment of the Moscow region.

Previously, scientists replaced their own genetic material of cow eggs with differentiated somatic cells’ genetic material and obtained cloned embryos. After transplanting one of them, a healthy cub was born.

At the moment, the calf surpasses its peers in terms of growth and development. At birth, his weight was 63 kilograms, with an average of up to 40 kilograms. Now the animal weighs 279 kilograms (the norm is up to 210 kilograms). The calf’s reproductive functions are being studied.