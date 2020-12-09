Istanbul refused to play out the match with PSG due to racist scandal

The Turkish Istanbul Bashakshehir footballers who left the field because of the racist scandal in the Champions League match decided not to return to the game, the team said on Twitter.

The match that took place in Paris on Tuesday was interrupted in the 16th minute. During the first half, referee Ovidiu Hatsegan showed a red card to the coach of “Basaksehir” Cameroonian Pierre Vebo. In contrast, as stated in the official account of the Turkish club on Twitter, the fourth referee insulted Vebo on racial grounds. The players left the field.

“Our players decided not to return to the field after our coach Pierre Vebo was subjected to a racist trick by the fourth referee,” – said in the message.