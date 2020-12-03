Irina Shayk with her daughter Leia on a walk in New York: new photos

For a long time, 34-year-old Irina Shayk and her three-year-old daughter Leia did not become heroines of street photographs. Usually, such interruptions are explained either by the fact that the Russian model is busy at work or by the fact that her daughter spends time with her star father Bradley Cooper, who is actively involved in her upbringing.

But yesterday Irina and Leia went for another walk in New York and immediately attracted the attention of the star hunters.

In public, Irina Shayk appeared in a blue Moschino suit. The star insulated herself well and put on a black down jacket and boots. Leia had already switched to a winter wardrobe and was wearing a lilac coat, ugg boots to match him, black insulated tights and a white hat with a fur pompom.

Even though they were walking in the street, both the model and her daughter were wearing protective masks. Leia took off her mask only to have a snack with carrot sticks (it seems that Irina Shayk is teaching her daughter to proper nutrition, although she herself admits that she does not go on diets and can afford to eat almost everything).

After walking with Leia, Shayk found time for herself and went about her business alone. She dropped into a beauty salon, where a stylist worked on her hair.