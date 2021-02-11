Irina Shayk starred nude for advertising cosmetics with gold

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk became the heroine of a candid advertising shoot, timed to coincide with her own cosmetic product in collaboration with the Mimi Luzon brand. The video appeared on her Instagram account.

In the posted footage, the 35-year-old celebrity is captured completely naked. At the same time, she covers the bare parts of the body, either with her knees or hands. Her hair is loose, and her lips are covered with a 24k Pure Gold Lip Treatment with 24k gold.

On the brand’s website, the cost of the product is $ 129. In the signature for the publication, which received more than 111 thousand likes, Shayk noted that she was finally glad to present the described product.

In October 2020, Irina Shayk appeared completely nude on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia. In the photo, she is posing naked, standing in a stone vase in yellow shoes. The celebrity covers the body’s exposed parts with blue plates with gold patterns from the Versace brand.