Irina Shayk in bright evening dresses starred in a new fashion campaign

Irina starred in a photoshoot dedicated to the Pre-Fall 2021 collection of the Oscar de la Renta brand.

The studio shooting turned out to be minimalistic, but bright outfits, prints in the form of pineapples taken from the brand’s archive, and, of course, Irina’s smile convey a positive mood.

The campaign included both lush evening dresses and more modest items for everyday wardrobes, such as tops, brightly coloured shorts and summer mini-dresses.

However, everyone can now try their hand at being Irina’s fashion stylist. A digital avatar of the model is included in the new game Drest – in the application you can dress up characters in different outfits, choosing images for different dress codes and completing other tasks. The app also contains avatars of Natalia Vodianova, Imaan Hammam, Candice Huffin and Preshes Lee.